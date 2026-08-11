AI Pioneers: Transforming Weather Forecasting in China

China is pushing the boundaries of weather forecasting with artificial intelligence, as seen with Typhoon Dolphin's AI-assisted tracking. The country's new models, including Shanghai AI Laboratory's Fengwu, Huawei's Pangu, and Fudan University's Fuxi, are revolutionizing prediction capabilities, offering faster and potentially more accurate forecasts than traditional systems.

In a separate development, Rocket Lab is experiencing setbacks with the timeline for its Neutron rocket debut. The reusable medium-lift rocket, which is key to Rocket Lab's strategic goals, is now slated for the fourth quarter launch pad placement, causing shares to drop by 7%.

Simultaneously, the Mediterranean's ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation as invasive species like lionfish flourish amid global warming, radically altering the underwater landscape.