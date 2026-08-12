AI Revolution in Weather Forecasting: China's Bold Step

As Typhoon Dolphin approached China's shores, a pioneering wave of AI weather forecasting technology emerged, positioning the nation as a forefront competitor in global weather prediction advancements. Systems such as Fengwu, Pangu, and Fuxi, developed at Shanghai AI Laboratory and Fudan University, are boosting the forecasting speed and accuracy.

These state-of-the-art AI models are outperforming traditional forecasting methods on various accuracy metrics. China's leap into AI-based weather prediction initiatives marks a significant stride in modern meteorological science, showcasing the country’s commitment to countering the challenges posed by increasing extreme weather conditions.

With AI-driven weather models like Fengwu capturing international attention, China is steadily paving its role as a pivotal figure in the evolving landscape of meteorological technology, marking a transformation in how weather data is analyzed and leveraged for societal benefits.