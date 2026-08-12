Tensions Rise as China and Indonesia Hold Naval Drills Near Taiwan

Indonesia's navy clarified on Wednesday that the recent joint exercises with China, conducted east of Taiwan, were routine maritime maneuvers, dismissing any military implications after concerns were raised in Taipei. Taiwan labeled the drills as dangerous military provocations, prompting a diplomatic row.

The exercise, described by China as a 'navigation exercise', marks the first collaboration with a foreign military in these waters. China's military stated that the drills aimed to enhance regional peace through maritime communication and cooperation, underlining its territorial interests around Taiwan.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council criticized the operation as political manipulation, asserting that it falsely conveys expanded Chinese jurisdiction. Indonesia's navy, returning from Russia, emphasized their participation was a customary naval tradition, lacking direct military intent against Taiwan.