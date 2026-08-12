Canada Confirms Participation Amid FIFA Governance Turmoil

Canada has affirmed its commitment to compete in the upcoming Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, despite a deepening governance crisis in global football. The decision comes as a testament to Canada's determination to support the sport, following similar announcements from France and New Zealand.

The governance dispute was ignited after FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested and subsequently scrapped a proposal to sell 20% of World Cup commercial rights to private investors for $4.2 billion. UEFA has threatened to boycott FIFA events, citing dissatisfaction with Infantino's leadership.

While the Polish federation moves forward with tournament plans, and with the U.S. expected to participate, the situation underscores the challenges facing women's football. The Under-17 Women's World Cup is set for Morocco in October, with teams gearing up for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers in Brazil.