Canada Confirms Participation Amid FIFA Governance Turmoil

Canada has confirmed its participation in the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland despite escalating governance issues engulfing world football. This move mirrors those of France and New Zealand, as FIFA faces criticism over a proposal by President Gianni Infantino to sell commercial rights, leading to widespread boycotts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:58 IST
Canada Confirms Participation Amid FIFA Governance Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has affirmed its commitment to compete in the upcoming Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, despite a deepening governance crisis in global football. The decision comes as a testament to Canada's determination to support the sport, following similar announcements from France and New Zealand.

The governance dispute was ignited after FIFA President Gianni Infantino suggested and subsequently scrapped a proposal to sell 20% of World Cup commercial rights to private investors for $4.2 billion. UEFA has threatened to boycott FIFA events, citing dissatisfaction with Infantino's leadership.

While the Polish federation moves forward with tournament plans, and with the U.S. expected to participate, the situation underscores the challenges facing women's football. The Under-17 Women's World Cup is set for Morocco in October, with teams gearing up for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers in Brazil.

TRENDING

1
Teen Sensation Sara Curtis Shatters Backstroke World Record

Teen Sensation Sara Curtis Shatters Backstroke World Record

Italy
2
Dollar Rallies Post CPI Data Amid Fed Rate Hike Uncertainties

Dollar Rallies Post CPI Data Amid Fed Rate Hike Uncertainties

United States
3
Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12.5 Billion Purchase

Blockbuster Lakers Deal: Joshua Kushner and Bob Iger Take the Court with $12...

United States
4
Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

Peptides Market: Hims & Hers Bets on Future Growth Amid FDA Scrutiny

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026