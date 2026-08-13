Russia Claims Control of Petrivka
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces now control the village of Petrivka in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. This claim by Moscow has yet to be independently verified by sources such as Reuters.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry has announced that its military forces have taken control of the village of Petrivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
While the Russian government has reported this military development, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the situation on the ground.
This development adds to the ongoing complexities in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in the strategically significant eastern regions.