Russia launched a significant assault on Ukraine's largest Danube grain shipment port, Izmail, causing considerable damage and triggering fires, according to authorities on Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for U.S. air defense missiles to navigate through the winter's challenges.

The Izmail port, nestled near the Romanian border in the southern Odesa region, plays a crucial role in exporting Ukrainian grain and other commodities. The local administration reported on Telegram about the destruction of port infrastructure and power outages in the city's southeast. The incident closely follows Ukraine's strike on Novorossiysk, a key Russian grain hub in the Black Sea.

Romania, a NATO and EU member, deployed fighter jets as an unidentified object ventured into its airspace before retreating to Ukraine, according to the defense ministry's statement on X. Meanwhile, in the Odesa region, a Russian drone impact on a passenger train resulted in fatalities, as told by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of Ukrainian Railways, on Facebook.

In his CNN interview, President Zelenskiy stressed Ukraine's need for 5% of the U.S. stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles to repel intensified Russian attacks. He argues that with 10%, Ukraine could neutralize all Russian ballistic missiles. However, current supplies dwindled due to reallocation following the war on Iran.

Ballistic missiles present a more formidable challenge due to their speed and steep trajectory compared to drones and cruise missiles. Ukraine's air force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, noted the significant count of over 450 missiles, half of which are ballistic, launched by Russia in July. Going forward, the air force intends to report monthly missile interception activities instead of daily updates.