Explosive Incident Rocks Italian Munitions Factory

An intense explosion rocked a munitions factory close to Colleferro, southeast of Rome, with the aftermath audible across several kilometers, according to local media reports. Authorities, including firefighters and police, were on the scene tackling a fire when the explosion struck.

The location of the incident was identified as the former Simmel Difesa plant, presently under the operation of KNDS Ammo Italy, part of the Franco-German KNDS defense conglomerate. This company specializes in the production of medium- and large-caliber ammunition for both land and naval defense systems, alongside solid propellants for aerospace launch vehicles.

EU documents denote KNDS Ammo as one of the contractors involved in the European Defence Agency's 155-mm ammunition framework agreements completed in 2023. Television portrayals depicted a significant smoke plume billowing above the site as emergency services intervened. Additional information remains pending.