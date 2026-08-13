Massive Blast Shakes Italian Munitions Factory

A significant explosion erupted at the KNDS Ammo Italy munitions plant near Colleferro, southeast of Rome. Emergency responders were present due to an existing fire when the blast occurred. Fortunately, there are no reported casualties as the site was closed. Mayor Giulio Calamita confirmed the situation is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:33 IST
Massive Blast Shakes Italian Munitions Factory
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  • Country:
  • Italy

A massive explosion has occurred at a munitions factory operated by KNDS Ammo Italy, situated near the town of Colleferro, southeast of Rome. The blast, which could be heard kilometers away, took place on Thursday.

Reports indicate that firefighters and police were already on site due to a pre-existing fire when the explosion happened. Colleferro's mayor, Giulio Calamita, has assured reporters that the situation is currently under control and the absence of casualties or injuries is expected, pending official confirmation.

According to the company's website, KNDS Ammo is a part of the Franco-German defence group KNDS and specializes in manufacturing medium- and large-calibre ammunition for land and naval defence systems, as well as solid propellants for aerospace vehicles. The company has not provided an immediate comment on the incident.

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