Tragic Explosion at Rotterdam Port Storage Facility

An explosion at a petroleum storage facility in Rotterdam port resulted in one death and six injuries. The incident, which occurred during maintenance work, is under investigation. The port, crucial for Europe's oil imports, continues operations despite temporary disruptions. Authorities are focusing on various potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 20:16 IST
Tragic Explosion at Rotterdam Port Storage Facility
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  • Country:
  • Netherlands

An explosion at a petroleum storage facility in Rotterdam's port tragically claimed one life and injured six others on Thursday, authorities reported. The blast occurred during maintenance work on a storage tank belonging to energy trading firm Gunvor.

As the largest port in Europe, Rotterdam plays a critical role in crude oil imports and storage. Shell, one of the major operators in the port, stated their operations remained unaffected. However, a temporary drop in gas flows was noted at the Gate LNG terminal, though the link to the explosion remains uncertain.

Investigations are underway, with officials ruling out immediate sabotage. The port has dealt with numerous power outages previously, but they have not been connected to the recent explosion, according to local safety authorities.

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