Johannes Liebmann: Record-Breaking Splash at European Aquatics Championships

In a thrilling feat at the European Aquatics Championships, Germany’s Johannes Liebmann shattered the world record for the men's 1500 meter freestyle. The 19-year-old swimmer clocked an astounding 14 minutes 26.79 seconds, a significant improvement of almost four seconds over the previous record.

Liebmann's performance eclipsed the previous mark set by American Bobby Finke at the Paris Olympics by 3.88 seconds. Demonstrating remarkable control and speed, Liebmann became the first man to complete the distance in under 14 minutes 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the United States, American swimmer Kate Douglass reclaimed the women's 50 meters freestyle world record with a stunning 23.49 seconds during the preliminaries of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California.