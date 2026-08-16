Johannes Liebmann: Record-Breaking Splash at European Aquatics Championships

Johannes Liebmann of Germany shattered the world record for the men's 1500 meter freestyle, clocking in at 14:26.79 at the European Aquatics Championships. His remarkable performance bettered Bobby Finke's previous record by 3.88 seconds. American Kate Douglass also set a new world record in women's 50 meters freestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 03:26 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 03:26 IST
Johannes Liebmann: Record-Breaking Splash at European Aquatics Championships
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling feat at the European Aquatics Championships, Germany’s Johannes Liebmann shattered the world record for the men's 1500 meter freestyle. The 19-year-old swimmer clocked an astounding 14 minutes 26.79 seconds, a significant improvement of almost four seconds over the previous record.

Liebmann's performance eclipsed the previous mark set by American Bobby Finke at the Paris Olympics by 3.88 seconds. Demonstrating remarkable control and speed, Liebmann became the first man to complete the distance in under 14 minutes 30 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the United States, American swimmer Kate Douglass reclaimed the women's 50 meters freestyle world record with a stunning 23.49 seconds during the preliminaries of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California.

TRENDING

1
Thiago Tirante's Stunning Upset Over Djokovic at Cincinnati

Thiago Tirante's Stunning Upset Over Djokovic at Cincinnati

Serbia
2
Deadly Storms Devastate Indiana: A Fatal Natural Disaster

Deadly Storms Devastate Indiana: A Fatal Natural Disaster

United States
3
U.S. Pressures Nations to Choose Sides in AI Race with China

U.S. Pressures Nations to Choose Sides in AI Race with China

United States
4
Johannes Liebmann: Record-Breaking Splash at European Aquatics Championships

Johannes Liebmann: Record-Breaking Splash at European Aquatics Championships

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026