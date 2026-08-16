U.S. Pressures Nations to Choose Sides in AI Race with China
The U.S. is urging countries to join its AI coalition over China's, warning of exclusion if they sign with Beijing's framework. The race between the U.S. and China for AI dominance is crucial, with potential impacts on global technology and military power. Kazakhstan's dual membership raises concerns.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is pressuring nations worldwide to align with its AI coalition over China's rival framework, threatening exclusion from the U.S.-led alliance otherwise. This development underscores the urgency in the technological arms race between the world's two superpowers.
The U.S.'s Pax Silica initiative seeks to rally allies around secure supply chains for AI, semiconductors, and critical minerals, critical components in the burgeoning AI sector. As the contest accelerates, Chinese President Xi Jinping counters with a similar initiative, further complicating international decisions.
At the heart of the dilemma is Kazakhstan, the first Central Asian country to join Pax Silica, yet also a participant in China's coalition. This dual membership illustrates the geopolitical complexities nations face in the jostle for AI supremacy.
ALSO READ
-
Xi Jinping Urges Greater Preparedness for Rising Natural Disasters
-
Shrine Visits Spark Controversy: Japan's Political Leaders and Foreign Backlash
-
From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets
-
Drone Giant DJI Challenges Pentagon Blacklist
-
Controversial Shrine Visit Stirs Diplomatic Tensions