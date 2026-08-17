Targeted Strikes: Naftogaz Under Fire
Over the past week, Russian forces have attacked Naftogaz facilities 13 times across Ukrainian regions. These attacks primarily targeted production infrastructure, resulting in halted operations at some facilities and a subsequent loss in production volume.
- Country:
- Russia
Reports indicate that Russian forces have targeted the energy infrastructure of Ukraine's Naftogaz 13 times in the last week.
Naftogaz confirmed the focus of the strikes was on facilities integral to oil and gas production. The company has consequently halted operations at some sites due to significant damage.
This turmoil led to a notable decrease in the production volumes, underscoring the ongoing instability in the region's energy sector.