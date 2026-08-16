Birds Flock North: El Niño’s Unexpected Impact and Space Ventures Soar

In a significant ecological shift propelled by El Niño, seabirds from the cold waters off Peru and Chile are now being spotted in Panama Bay. Warmed waters have pushed fish like anchovies further away, compelling these birds to migrate in unusual numbers seeking new feeding grounds.

Amid financial strains, Astra Space, a U.S. rocket company, aims to raise $250 million in a bid to redefine itself as a comprehensive space platform. The company has been reaching out to investors with prospects of growth in its mobile-launch rocket program and spacecraft propulsion.

Alphabet's strategic investment in SpaceX has yielded substantial returns, growing over 100-fold in a decade to a valuation of $94 billion. This marks Alphabet as the most significant institutional holder, reflecting its confidence and the soaring potential of SpaceX within the space industry.