Argentine Consultant Arrested in Bolivia Amid Shooting Investigation
Argentine consultant Fernando Cerimedo was arrested in Bolivia over suspected involvement in the shooting of political commentator Nadia Beller. Cerimedo, who has ties with political figures in Argentina and Brazil, was detained at Santa Cruz airport as he prepared to fly to Buenos Aires. Authorities are investigating his potential connection to the attack.
Argentine consultant Fernando Cerimedo, an adviser to Argentina's President Rodrigo Paz, was detained by Bolivian police on Tuesday in connection to the shooting of political commentator Nadia Beller. The arrest took place before dawn at the Santa Cruz airport as Cerimedo was about to depart for Buenos Aires.
Cerimedo, a prominent digital strategist in Argentine President Javier Milei’s election campaign and linked to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was taken for questioning by Bolivia’s anti-crime unit. Investigators are exploring several hypotheses, including a potential romantic dispute between Cerimedo and Beller, who was critically shot at a hotel.
Authorities are yet to provide updates on Beller's condition. The accused attackers reportedly posed as food delivery drivers before fleeing on a motorcycle. Prior to this incident, Cerimedo faced accusations of meddling in Bolivia's politics, which he denied. In July, he also denied online allegations of domestic violence.