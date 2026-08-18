Argentine Consultant Arrested in Bolivia Amid Shooting Investigation

Argentine consultant Fernando Cerimedo, an adviser to Argentina's President Rodrigo Paz, was detained by Bolivian police on Tuesday in connection to the shooting of political commentator Nadia Beller. The arrest took place before dawn at the Santa Cruz airport as Cerimedo was about to depart for Buenos Aires.

Cerimedo, a prominent digital strategist in Argentine President Javier Milei’s election campaign and linked to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was taken for questioning by Bolivia’s anti-crime unit. Investigators are exploring several hypotheses, including a potential romantic dispute between Cerimedo and Beller, who was critically shot at a hotel.

Authorities are yet to provide updates on Beller's condition. The accused attackers reportedly posed as food delivery drivers before fleeing on a motorcycle. Prior to this incident, Cerimedo faced accusations of meddling in Bolivia's politics, which he denied. In July, he also denied online allegations of domestic violence.