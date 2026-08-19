NSE IPO Gets Green Light Amid Surge in Domestic Savings

NSE's IPO receives approval from SEBI, marking a new era in India's capital market growth. NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan highlights India's burgeoning savings, crucial for future investments. Speaking at FICCI's conference, he stressed expanding markets, emphasizing the growth of equity, mutual funds, and corporate bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:35 IST
NSE IPO Gets Green Light Amid Surge in Domestic Savings
Ashish Kuman Chauhan, CEO, NSE (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received the much-anticipated approval for its initial public offering (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Ashish Kumar Chauhan, NSE's Managing Director and CEO, expressed gratitude to SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey for resolving longstanding issues and granting the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Speaking at the 23rd FICCI Capital Markets Conference, Chauhan emphasized the crucial role of rising domestic savings in India's next phase of capital market growth. He highlighted the substantial transformation in India's capital markets, noting the involvement of over 13 crore investors and more than 26 crore accounts on the NSE.

Chauhan pointed out that equity and mutual funds now account for 15.2% of annual household financial savings, a significant rise from previous years. He also noted the exponential growth in household equity holdings, which have surpassed Rs 90 lakh crore, and the increase in monthly SIP contributions. These trends, he said, are vital for financing India's expanding investment needs in various sectors, including manufacturing, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

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