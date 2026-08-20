Sky Lights: The Satellite Surge Clouding Our Cosmic View

As satellite numbers soar, astronomers face challenges observing the cosmos. With over 1.7 million new satellites proposed, the European Southern Observatory warns of degraded astronomical data due to bright satellite streaks in telescope views. While satellite internet services offer benefits, a balance with scientific discovery is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:31 IST
Sky Lights: The Satellite Surge Clouding Our Cosmic View
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The astronomical community faces growing challenges in observing space, as an influx of satellites could significantly undermine their efforts. According to a new study by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), the planned launch of over 1.7 million additional satellites threatens to degrade astronomical observations, already disrupted by the 15,000 currently orbiting the Earth.

Bright streaks caused by satellites crossing telescopic fields of view are causing noticeable interference with observatories and night-sky photography. 'Each satellite, when it traverses a telescope's field, leaves a bright line,' explained Olivier Hainaut, an ESO astronomer who authored the study published in Astronomy & Astrophysics. The model-based study was conducted at Chile's Paranal Observatory, analyzing a hypothetical constellation of up to a million satellites.

While Olivier Hainaut emphasized that fewer satellites would mean manageable interference, he warned that hundreds of thousands could severely hinder data collection by telescopes. Still, researchers acknowledge the benefits of satellite internet services, stressing the need to balance technological progress with scientific progress.

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