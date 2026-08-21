Argentina's Economic Surge Surpasses Expectations in June

Argentina's economy recorded a notable upswing in June, with activity climbing by 2.7%, as revealed by data from the national statistics agency.

This growth outpaced analysts' expectations, who had forecasted a more modest rise of 1.9%, according to a poll conducted by Reuters.

In comparison, the economy had only seen a 0.4% increase in May, highlighting a stronger resurgence for the country, which stands as Latin America's third-largest economic entity.