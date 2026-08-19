Ghalibaf Calls for Regional Unity Amidst Increasing Global Resistance

During a visit to Baghdad, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf emphasized the growing global nature of resistance, advocating for stronger cooperation among regional countries. Visiting the memorial for Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, he highlighted the deep-rooted and unbreakable ties between Iran and Iraq, aiming to strengthen security and economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:01 IST
Ghalibaf Calls for Regional Unity Amidst Increasing Global Resistance
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Photo/X@mb_ghalibaf). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant visit to Baghdad, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf stressed the importance of regional unity, proclaiming that "resistance is now global." He paid tribute at the memorial for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, describing the site as emblematic of the struggle between "truth and falsehood" and acknowledging their roles in defeating ISIS.

During his visit, Ghalibaf called for enhanced cooperation among Islamic countries in the region, urging a collective pursuit of collaboration. He highlighted the longstanding, deeply-rooted ties between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, emphasizing their unbreakable bond and shared history of standing together during challenging times.

The high-ranking delegation led by Ghalibaf is engaging in discussions with Iraqi officials to boost bilateral relations, focusing on regional developments, border security, counterterrorism, and economic partnerships. Ghalibaf underlined the shared destiny of Iran and Iraq, and the need for practical steps to advance security cooperation and promote the prosperity of both nations.

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