Ghalibaf Calls for Regional Unity Amidst Increasing Global Resistance

In a significant visit to Baghdad, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf stressed the importance of regional unity, proclaiming that "resistance is now global." He paid tribute at the memorial for Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, describing the site as emblematic of the struggle between "truth and falsehood" and acknowledging their roles in defeating ISIS.

During his visit, Ghalibaf called for enhanced cooperation among Islamic countries in the region, urging a collective pursuit of collaboration. He highlighted the longstanding, deeply-rooted ties between the Iranian and Iraqi nations, emphasizing their unbreakable bond and shared history of standing together during challenging times.

The high-ranking delegation led by Ghalibaf is engaging in discussions with Iraqi officials to boost bilateral relations, focusing on regional developments, border security, counterterrorism, and economic partnerships. Ghalibaf underlined the shared destiny of Iran and Iraq, and the need for practical steps to advance security cooperation and promote the prosperity of both nations.