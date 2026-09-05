Tensions Escalate: Explosions Near Iran's Key Oil Terminal

On Saturday, explosions reverberated near Iran's Kharg Island in the Gulf, a strategic oil terminal, as reported by Iranian media amidst claims of a U.S. attack on a nearby Iranian tanker.

The semi-official Fars news agency confirmed hearing the blasts but noted the absence of smoke, with the cause remaining undetermined. Meanwhile, state-affiliated Nournews hinted at local reports suggesting a missile strike from U.S. forces on an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island.

Additional reports from Asr Iran alleged that the tanker was hit by multiple projectiles fired by the U.S. The situation remains tense as there have been no official statements from either Iranian or U.S. authorities, although President Donald Trump mentioned the incident on social media, implying significant damage.