Croatia's Lika Region on the Brink: Environmentalists Demand Urgent Cleanup

Thousands gathered in Zagreb to protest governmental inaction on cleaning 30,000 tons of waste in Lika, Croatia, which environmentalists say pollutes drinking water. Despite promises, little progress was made, drawing criticism from locals and notable figures like actor Rade Serbedzija. The government has announced the first cleanup phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:19 IST
Croatia's Lika Region on the Brink: Environmentalists Demand Urgent Cleanup
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Tens of thousands converged on Zagreb's central square to demand urgent government action on a waste crisis threatening Croatia's environment and public health.

Located near the town of Gospic, a massive waste site has alarmed residents and environmentalists over fears of pollution affecting the Lika region.

Despite pledges from the government to address the 30,000 tons of industrial waste unearthed last year, little progress has been made, prompting criticism from locals, activists, and prominent figures.

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