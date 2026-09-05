Croatia's Lika Region on the Brink: Environmentalists Demand Urgent Cleanup

Tens of thousands converged on Zagreb's central square to demand urgent government action on a waste crisis threatening Croatia's environment and public health.

Located near the town of Gospic, a massive waste site has alarmed residents and environmentalists over fears of pollution affecting the Lika region.

Despite pledges from the government to address the 30,000 tons of industrial waste unearthed last year, little progress has been made, prompting criticism from locals, activists, and prominent figures.