Strait Showdown: Escalating Tensions in the Oil-Rich Waters

This weekend saw a fiery exchange between U.S. and Iranian forces in the waters near Iran, with both sides targeting vessels amid escalating tensions.

U.S. Central Command reported strikes against three Iranian oil carriers following missile launches from Iran's Revolutionary Guard, while Tehran's forces targeted unauthorized tankers and U.S. military vessels in retaliation.

The incidents underscore the fragile state of global energy supplies and highlight possible economic and military repercussions as the U.S. heightens its clampdown on Iran.