India's Junior Men's Hockey Team Opens Asia Cup with Decisive Win

India's Junior Men's Hockey Team launched their AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 campaign in style, securing a triumphant 14-0 victory over Indonesia during their opening Pool A matchup in Moqi, China, on Saturday. Under the effective captaincy of Anmol Ekka, alongside standout performances by Prabhdeep Singh and Ajeet Yadav, the team quickly affirmed their dominance in the tournament.

Prabhdeep emerged as the standout performer, netting five goals and earning the 'Player of the Match' accolade. Anmol contributed significantly with four goals, while Yadav completed his hat-trick, further enhancing their team's advantage. Harpal and Ashu Maurya added to the scoreboard, maintaining a constant offensive threat throughout the game.

Aggressive from the outset, India's offensive strategy was evident as they repeatedly infiltrated the Indonesian defense, commencing with Prabhdeep's early goal in the fifth minute. The relentless pressure continued without respite for Indonesia, resulting in a formidable lead and positioning India at the top of Pool A, sharing the spotlight with South Korea and Japan.