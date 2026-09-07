South Korea's Soft Coral Crisis: Climate Threatens Jeju's Vibrant Marine Ecosystem

Jeju Island in South Korea faces a critical threat as rising temperatures from climate change cause soft corals to slump and collapse. The phenomenon threatens the marine ecosystem, with researchers calling for more monitoring and research. Local groups, including divers and environmentalists, document the changes and impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:30 IST
South Korea's Soft Coral Crisis: Climate Threatens Jeju's Vibrant Marine Ecosystem
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Jeju Island, renowned for its vibrant soft corals, is grappling with the dire consequences of climate change. Local diver Ko Myeong-hyo recalls the once-thriving corals turning white and collapsing, a shocking transformation attributed to rising temperatures and harsher weather conditions.

The Paran Ocean Citizen Science Center reports that roughly half of a coral cluster off the islet of Beomseom is suffering, showcasing a repeated 'slumping' phenomenon this year. Unlike hard corals, soft corals rely on internal fluid pressure to stay upright, making them vulnerable to environmental shifts.

Researchers urge for increased monitoring, as climate change exacerbates the situation. El Nino could worsen the event by triggering typhoons and heavy rains, threatening the foundational ecosystem under Jeju's marine ecology.

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