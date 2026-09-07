Volcanic Turmoil: Jakarta Airports Halted by Anak Krakatau Eruptions

Eight Indonesian airports, including those serving Jakarta, were closed due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau's eruptions. This affected 170,000 passengers. The closure impacted travel, schooling shifted to remote learning, and authorities warned of more eruptions. Anak Krakatau's past eruptions have had deadly consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 07:42 IST
Volcanic Turmoil: Jakarta Airports Halted by Anak Krakatau Eruptions

Volcanic ash from eruptions at Mount Anak Krakatau has forced the closure of eight Indonesian airports, notably affecting travel in and out of Jakarta. The decision was made as a safety precaution after ash blanketed the region, impacting 170,000 travelers.

The Indonesian transport ministry announced that airports, including Jakarta's main hub, would remain closed at least until 6 p.m. local time, with no clear timeline for reopening due to unfavorable weather conditions. Other affected airports are located in provinces like Lampung and West Java.

Mount Anak Krakatau, which stands between Java and Sumatra, erupted again on Sunday night, raising ash plumes as high as 50,000 feet. Authorities have alerted the public to anticipate further eruptions and recommended mask-wearing to prevent inhalation of ash. In response, local schools have shifted to remote learning to safeguard public health.

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