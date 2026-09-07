Iran Announces New Shipping Corridor Amid Gulf Tensions

Iran is poised to designate a new restricted zone in the Gulf, accompanied by maps of a new shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened tensions following recent conflicts that drove oil prices higher.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, indicated that the zone would extend from the U.S. blockade of Iran into Gulf areas. The plan includes sanctioning any ships entering the new zone. In parallel, maps detailing passage routes through this critical energy corridor, which runs through Iranian and Omani waters, will soon be approved, Rezaei announced.

The escalating situation follows a series of tit-for-tat strikes between U.S. forces and Iran, impacting crucial oil flows and raising concerns over regional security and economic ramifications.