TerraPower's Nuclear Entry: Natrium Reactors Set to Energize Britain by 2034

TerraPower, backed by Bill Gates, plans to start generating electricity in Britain with its Natrium reactors by 2034. The company is evaluating potential UK sites and has cleared regulatory hurdles in the U.S. The innovative reactors run on high-assay, low-enriched uranium and promise competitive pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:43 IST
TerraPower's Nuclear Entry: Natrium Reactors Set to Energize Britain by 2034

TerraPower, a U.S. nuclear developer supported by Bill Gates, is eyeing the UK as its first international market with plans to generate electricity using Natrium reactors by 2034. In an interview with Reuters, CEO Chris Levesque confirmed the timeline, citing ongoing progress on their initial reactor expected to be completed by 2031.

The UK government has shown substantial interest in small modular reactors (SMRs) to bolster energy security and achieve climate objectives. To this end, it launched the Advanced Nuclear Framework to encourage privately funded projects, aligning with TerraPower's ambitions. The Natrium technology has also met regulatory standards in the United States and is undergoing Britain's Generic Design Assessment.

TerraPower's Natrium reactors, capable of generating 345 megawatts with potential boosts to 500 MW, run on HALEU, a uranium type now being produced domestically in both Britain and the U.S., replacing former supplies from Russia. The electricity cost is expected to compete with other low-carbon alternatives. TerraPower is scouting for locations in Liverpool as its British subsidiary's base.

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