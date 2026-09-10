Restoring Degraded Land Could Protect Livelihoods and Create New Jobs

Land degradation and desertification are often described as environmental crises, yet their effects reach directly into workplaces, household incomes and the survival of rural communities. A policy brief from the International Labour Organization (ILO) warns that declining soil health and damaged ecosystems can reduce productivity, weaken local economies and threaten employment in agriculture, forestry, fisheries and other sectors that depend heavily on natural resources.

Around 1.2 billion jobs worldwide rely on healthy ecosystems, which means the loss of productive land can leave workers with fewer opportunities and families with less reliable income. Farmers may struggle with lower harvests, forest workers can face shrinking resources, and fishing communities may see their livelihoods damaged when surrounding ecosystems deteriorate. These pressures can deepen poverty, encourage migration and make already vulnerable communities even less secure.

Land restoration can open new paths to decent work

Restoring degraded land and introducing sustainable land management can generate employment in conservation, regenerative agriculture, water management, forestry and ecosystem monitoring. Existing jobs may also become safer and more sustainable as businesses adopt practices that protect soil, water and biodiversity.

New employment may appear in different regions, demand unfamiliar skills or take years to become widely available. Workers who lose income during this period will need training, financial support and access to social protection, while small enterprises and rural producers will require practical assistance to adjust their operations without being pushed out of the market.

A fair transition must give workers a voice

The ILO brief, titled Just Transition Policy Brief on Decent Work Implications from Land Degradation and Desertification, is the first to examine these employment links while placing the idea of a just transition within the work of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. Released around UNCCD COP17 in Mongolia, held from 17 to 28 August 2026, it explains how environmental recovery can move forward alongside stronger livelihoods and fair working conditions.

The brief highlights social dialogue, skills development, social protection, sustainable enterprises and respect for fundamental rights at work. It also calls for governments, employers and workers' organizations to take a stronger role in shaping land policies, since communities whose incomes depend on natural resources need a meaningful say in decisions that may transform their jobs and futures.

Bringing employment concerns into land restoration can help countries protect ecosystems without leaving workers behind. When people receive the skills, security and opportunities needed to participate, healthier land can support stronger communities, more resilient economies and lasting decent work.