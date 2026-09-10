Power Outages Plague Gaza's Hospitals Amidst Rising Energy Costs

Power shortages in Gaza's hospitals and homes pose severe risks to patients as generator maintenance becomes unmanageable due to fuel, engine oil, and spare part shortages. Despite international ceasefire agreements, restrictions on essential supplies continue, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:31 IST
Power Outages Plague Gaza's Hospitals Amidst Rising Energy Costs
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Power shortages in Gaza's hospitals and homes are putting patients' lives at serious risk, as the region grapples with a desperate shortage of fuel, engine oil, and spare parts for generators, medics warn.

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains in an energy crisis due to ongoing restrictions on essential supplies, leading to exorbitant costs of electricity.

The local population and medical services struggle as hospitals implement power-cut rotations and residents face skyrocketing costs to secure vital electricity.

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