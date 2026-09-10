Power Outages Plague Gaza's Hospitals Amidst Rising Energy Costs

Power shortages in Gaza's hospitals and homes are putting patients' lives at serious risk, as the region grapples with a desperate shortage of fuel, engine oil, and spare parts for generators, medics warn.

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Gaza remains in an energy crisis due to ongoing restrictions on essential supplies, leading to exorbitant costs of electricity.

The local population and medical services struggle as hospitals implement power-cut rotations and residents face skyrocketing costs to secure vital electricity.