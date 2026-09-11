China and Nepal Unite Weather Technology for Faster Disaster Response

China and Nepal are strengthening their weather cooperation to help forecasters track dangerous conditions and support rescue teams working in disaster-hit communities. The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) and Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) held joint video consultations on August 26 and August 31, bringing specialists from both countries together to examine real-time weather conditions, expected rainfall, changing risks and the forecasting support required during emergency operations.

Forecasters Respond to Nepal's Urgent Weather Needs

Nepali experts presented specific requests during the consultations, giving Chinese meteorological teams a clearer understanding of the information needed on the ground. CMA responded by coordinating several national centres to provide forecasts, satellite observations and detailed atmospheric data that could help Nepal assess severe weather more quickly. The National Meteorological Centre issued global severe-weather monitoring and forecasting products focused on Nepal, allowing local specialists to compare regional developments with wider atmospheric patterns that may influence rainfall and storm activity.

Timely forecasting becomes especially important in Nepal because its steep terrain, river systems, remote settlements and glacial lakes can turn heavy rain into a serious threat within a short period. More detailed information can help meteorologists identify areas facing higher risks, provide earlier warnings to communities and give rescue teams a better picture of the weather they may encounter while reaching affected locations.

FengYun Satellites Deliver Detailed Views of Developing Storms

The National Satellite Meteorological Centre activated the FengYun Satellite International User Emergency Mechanism for disaster prevention and mitigation, making the latest satellite data and high-resolution remote-sensing products available to Nepal. FY-4B enhanced infrared imagery and satellite-radar merged reflectivity products offered forecasters a clearer view of cloud development, storm intensity and the movement of weather systems across the region.

The National Meteorological Information Centre supplied additional products, including three-kilometre-resolution atmospheric data covering China and surrounding areas, updated every ten minutes, along with global real-time precipitation information. These frequent updates can reveal changes that may be missed in less detailed forecasts, giving specialists more evidence when evaluating rainfall intensity and possible impacts on rivers, slopes, roads and settlements.

MAZU-Nepal Brings AI, Satellite Data and Local Geography Together

A new forecasting platform called MAZU-Nepal is also being tested across the country. Developed by CMA, the system brings together artificial intelligence-based meteorological models known as FengLei, FengQing and FengShun, combining their forecasting capabilities with geographic information on Nepal's rivers and glacial lakes. This connection between weather predictions and local landscapes can help experts understand where intense rainfall could create the greatest danger.

The platform receives FY-4B enhanced infrared cloud imagery, real-time gridded products at one-kilometre resolution, observations from selected weather stations and lightning-monitoring information. Nepali specialists can use these resources to study current conditions through a single system, compare different sources of evidence and improve forecasts for areas where terrain makes weather analysis difficult.

MAZU-Nepal remains in trial operation; its use signals a deeper level of cooperation between the two countries at a time when extreme weather is placing growing pressure on forecasting agencies and emergency services. By combining local knowledge from Nepal with Chinese satellite technology, AI models and rapidly updated atmospheric data, the partnership could help warnings reach decision-makers sooner and give communities more time to prepare.