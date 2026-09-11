Quake Beneath the Waves: Banda Sea Tremor Shakes Maluku

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Maluku Island, Indonesia. Despite its depth of 143 km, the quake poses no threat of a tsunami. As of now, there are no reports of any damage caused by the tremor, according to Indonesia's geophysics agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:44 IST
Quake Beneath the Waves: Banda Sea Tremor Shakes Maluku
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has rocked the Banda Sea near Indonesia's Maluku Island, as confirmed by the nation's geophysics agency. Despite the quake's intensity, the deep underground tremor does not pose a tsunami threat, alleviating immediate concerns for coastal regions.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 143 km (89 miles), which may have mitigated the potential for surface damage. The lack of immediate damage reports suggests that communities may have been spared from severe impacts.

Authorities and residents continue to monitor the situation, but initial assessments indicate no urgent risk to the surrounding areas. The incident highlights Indonesia's position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region frequently affected by seismic activities.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

Deep Wounds, Fast Defence: How Shark Skin Starts Healing Within Hours

From Empty Courts to Active Villages: What China Needs to Modernise Rural Sport

Education Should Fuel Egypt’s Growth- Here Is What's Going Wrong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026