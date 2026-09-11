Quake Beneath the Waves: Banda Sea Tremor Shakes Maluku

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has rocked the Banda Sea near Indonesia's Maluku Island, as confirmed by the nation's geophysics agency. Despite the quake's intensity, the deep underground tremor does not pose a tsunami threat, alleviating immediate concerns for coastal regions.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 143 km (89 miles), which may have mitigated the potential for surface damage. The lack of immediate damage reports suggests that communities may have been spared from severe impacts.

Authorities and residents continue to monitor the situation, but initial assessments indicate no urgent risk to the surrounding areas. The incident highlights Indonesia's position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region frequently affected by seismic activities.