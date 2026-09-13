Saudi Oil Supply Crisis Looms Amid Pipeline Shutdown

Saudi Arabia is on the brink of an oil supply crisis as its main pipeline to the Red Sea remains out of service following recent drone attacks.

The shutdown threatens to cut global oil supply by 4%, exacerbating an already tight market and prompting a spike in international fuel prices.

The situation underscores the critical role of the pipeline, which circumvents the Strait of Hormuz, and highlights vulnerabilities in global oil supply chains amidst geopolitical tensions.