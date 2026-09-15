The Vanishing Moons of Venus: Unraveling Celestial Mysteries

Astrophysicist Stephen Krane from the University of California, Riverside proposes a theory explaining Venus's lack of a moon, attributing it to the planet's slow rotation speed. This new hypothesis contrasts previous beliefs, suggesting Venus's hypothetical moon was consumed by its gravitational influence, sparking further exploration through upcoming NASA missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 08:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 08:02 IST
The Vanishing Moons of Venus: Unraveling Celestial Mysteries
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An astrophysicist from California proposed a compelling theory explaining Venus's absence of a moon, attributing it to the celestial phenomenon of gravitational consumption. The findings by the University of California, Riverside, suggest any natural satellite Venus may have had would spiral closer and ultimately collide due to the planet's slow rotation.

Lead author Stephen Krane revealed that computer models simulating Venusian moons of various sizes demonstrated their inevitable collapse into the planet. These events likely occurred within the first billion years of Venus's history, deviating from previous theories that Venus never acquired or lost a moon to external impacts.

As scientists examine the planetary dynamics between Earth and Venus, Krane emphasizes the significance of Earth's faster rotation, contributing to moon migration. Future NASA missions DAVINCI+ and VERITAS aim to unlock further mysteries of Venus, enhancing our understanding of Earth's neighboring planet and its complex past.

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