Missile Attack Strikes Russian E-commerce Hub

A missile attack caused significant damage to a warehouse owned by the Russian e-commerce company Ozon in Taganrog, a southern port city in Russia, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar.

In addition to the warehouse, a gas pipe and a number of residential buildings were also struck in the attack. Slyusar reported these details through the social media platform Telegram.

The extent of the damage or potential casualties were not immediately clear, pending an official statement from authorities as investigations are ongoing.