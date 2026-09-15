Missile Attack Strikes Russian E-commerce Hub

A missile attack in Taganrog, Russia, has damaged a warehouse belonging to the Russian e-commerce company Ozon. The attack also affected a gas pipe and several residential buildings according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 08:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 08:22 IST
Missile Attack Strikes Russian E-commerce Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A missile attack caused significant damage to a warehouse owned by the Russian e-commerce company Ozon in Taganrog, a southern port city in Russia, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar.

In addition to the warehouse, a gas pipe and a number of residential buildings were also struck in the attack. Slyusar reported these details through the social media platform Telegram.

The extent of the damage or potential casualties were not immediately clear, pending an official statement from authorities as investigations are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026