Australia Backs Canada's Unique EU Alliance Amidst Trade Tensions

Australia's Trade Minister, Don Farrell, has expressed support for Canada's effort to form a unique alliance with the European Union. This alliance is part of Canada's strategy amidst its trade conflicts with the United States. The discussions involve potential freedom of movement for goods and workers in strategic sectors like energy and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 08:30 IST
Australia Backs Canada's Unique EU Alliance Amidst Trade Tensions
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On Tuesday, an Australian cabinet minister articulated the nation's support for Canada's ambitions to forge deeper ties with the European Union. This diplomatic alignment emerges as Ottawa navigates its growing trade tensions with the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney clarified that while Canada is not aiming to join the EU, it is pursuing a significant alliance. Carney's comments followed a report by the Wall Street Journal, highlighting Canada's exploration of becoming an 'associate member.' Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell confirmed Australia's alignment, telling the Sydney Morning Herald, 'We are on the same page.'

As Australia seeks to diversify its trade partnerships in response to American tariffs on its exports, Farrell indicated interest in Canada's EU negotiations. These discussions encompass free movement for goods and workers in strategic sectors, such as energy and AI. The potential alliance also involves joint infrastructure endeavors like underwater cables and satellite networks.

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