Cancer Care Takes Centre Stage as 181 Nations Gather for IAEA Talks

Access to cancer treatment is a central focus as representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency's 181 Member States gather in Vienna for its 70th General Conference, taking place from 14 to 18 September 2026. The five-day meeting brings together discussions on nuclear safety, security and safeguards with the practical ways nuclear science can support healthcare, food production and energy development, connecting international decisions with challenges that affect people's daily lives.

Bringing Cancer Treatment Within Reach

The Scientific Forum on 15 and 16 September will examine how nuclear science and technology can help close gaps in cancer care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where essential services remain out of reach for millions. Limited access to timely diagnosis and treatment is a major concern, making the availability of equipment, trained professionals and sustainable services an important part of the discussion.

The IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative supports countries in strengthening cancer services through diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy equipment, professional training, research and innovation. The two-day forum will explore the initiative's impact, partnerships that are delivering results and funding approaches that could help countries expand and sustain care. Sessions will allow participants to examine how international support can translate into services that patients can access when they need them.

Decisions That Shape Nuclear Cooperation

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi addressed the opening session on 14 September, reporting on the Agency's work and impact over the past year. Delegates will spend the week discussing nuclear safety and security, safeguards, and support for nuclear science and technology, including technical cooperation that helps countries build expertise and put peaceful applications into practice.

The conference also carries responsibilities for the Agency's finances and governance, with delegates considering the 2025 Annual Report, the 2027 Budget Update and the 2025 Financial Statements. Contributions to the Technical Cooperation Fund for 2027 are on the agenda, and members of the IAEA Board of Governors will be elected during the meeting. Public livestreams of plenary sessions and online access to conference documents offer people outside Vienna a way to follow the discussions and national statements.

From Food Innovation to the Next Generation of Scientists

Around 122 side events are planned, comprising 98 hosted by Member States and 24 IAEA events and visits. Topics include the role of Rays of Hope Anchor Centres in strengthening radiation medicine, nuclear innovations in agriculture through Atoms4Food and the global impact of NUTEC Plastics five years after its launch. Other sessions will explore financing for radiation medicine, pathways for nuclear energy projects, and developments in nuclear security, safeguards and fusion, reflecting the breadth of work surrounding the main conference.

Guided lunchtime visits will take delegates and media representatives inside the IAEA's Incident and Emergency Centre and Archives, offering insight into emergency preparedness and the Agency's history. A special tour marking the first anniversary of the Visitor Centre in Seibersdorf will bring students, young nuclear scientists, Member State representatives and academics together to discuss the next generation's contribution to nuclear science. Exhibitions featuring interactive displays and hands-on activities will cover energy, innovation, health, safety and international cooperation, with virtual laboratory tours providing another way to explore the Agency's work remotely.