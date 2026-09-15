Indonesia's Finance Shake-up: Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's Unexpected Exit

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa was unexpectedly dismissed as Indonesia's finance minister by President Prabowo Subianto, who appointed Suahasil Nazara as his successor. The sudden change, aimed at restoring confidence in fiscal policies, surprised the markets. Purbaya reflected on his tenure marked by rapid economic growth and fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 12:19 IST
Indonesia's Finance Shake-up: Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's Unexpected Exit

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who was sacked as Indonesia's finance minister this week, expressed his surprise on Tuesday at President Prabowo Subianto's decision to remove him, although he had partly anticipated it.

President Subianto abruptly replaced Purbaya with his deputy, Suahasil Nazara, in a move that shocked markets but was seen as an effort to regain trust in fiscal policies. The finance ministry witnessed a tense transition, with Purbaya learning of his dismissal through a phone call from the president's spokesperson on Monday.

Purbaya, noted for his honesty, faced a challenging year marked by Indonesia's fastest economic growth in three years, paired with financial hurdles such as the largest budget deficit in over two decades, capital outflows, and credit rating downgrades. Despite his removal, Purbaya expressed confidence in spending his retirement in peace, while his successor, Suahasil, is expected to assure investors and maintain policy stability.

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