Indonesia's Finance Shake-up: Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's Unexpected Exit

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, who was sacked as Indonesia's finance minister this week, expressed his surprise on Tuesday at President Prabowo Subianto's decision to remove him, although he had partly anticipated it.

President Subianto abruptly replaced Purbaya with his deputy, Suahasil Nazara, in a move that shocked markets but was seen as an effort to regain trust in fiscal policies. The finance ministry witnessed a tense transition, with Purbaya learning of his dismissal through a phone call from the president's spokesperson on Monday.

Purbaya, noted for his honesty, faced a challenging year marked by Indonesia's fastest economic growth in three years, paired with financial hurdles such as the largest budget deficit in over two decades, capital outflows, and credit rating downgrades. Despite his removal, Purbaya expressed confidence in spending his retirement in peace, while his successor, Suahasil, is expected to assure investors and maintain policy stability.