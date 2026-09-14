Diplomatic Tensions Flare: U.S. Bars Iran's Nuclear Chief from U.N. Meeting

The recent U.S. decision to bar Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, from attending a U.N. meeting in Vienna has sparked significant diplomatic tensions. The move, which resulted from a rejection of sanctions exemptions, was condemned by Tehran and seen as a politicized action.

This week's International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference was overshadowed by the absence of Eslami, who was expected to address member states. Austria, initially granting his visa, later revoked it under U.S. pressure, highlighting the complexities of multilateral sanctions and diplomacy.

Both Iran and Russia criticized the U.S. for leveraging the U.N. sanctions committee to block Eslami. Austria explained it sought an exemption, which was denied, forcing it to comply with international regulations. The controversy underscores the fragile state of the 2015 nuclear deal framework.