Diplomatic Tensions Flare: U.S. Bars Iran's Nuclear Chief from U.N. Meeting

The United States blocked Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, from attending a U.N. meeting by opposing an exemption to sanctions. This action prompted protests from Tehran, with allegations of political motivations. The incident highlights ongoing tensions with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal and the 'snapback' sanctions mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:02 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: U.S. Bars Iran's Nuclear Chief from U.N. Meeting

The recent U.S. decision to bar Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, from attending a U.N. meeting in Vienna has sparked significant diplomatic tensions. The move, which resulted from a rejection of sanctions exemptions, was condemned by Tehran and seen as a politicized action.

This week's International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference was overshadowed by the absence of Eslami, who was expected to address member states. Austria, initially granting his visa, later revoked it under U.S. pressure, highlighting the complexities of multilateral sanctions and diplomacy.

Both Iran and Russia criticized the U.S. for leveraging the U.N. sanctions committee to block Eslami. Austria explained it sought an exemption, which was denied, forcing it to comply with international regulations. The controversy underscores the fragile state of the 2015 nuclear deal framework.

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