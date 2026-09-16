Escalating Tensions: Saudi Arabia Under Siege Amid Middle East Conflict

Saudi Arabia raised security alerts on Tuesday across various regions, including sacred Mecca, in response to attacks from Iran-backed Houthis. This development marks the most extensive alert since the recent escalation in Middle East tensions, with crucial sites targeted.

The Houthis have seized significant control of Yemen's Red Sea coastline, impacting one of the world's vital maritime routes—the Bab el-Mandeb—threatening regional oil shipments and straining global oil supply chains.

Amid rising oil prices, Saudi Arabia, backed by U.S. support, tackles the dual challenge of ensuring oil flow through the East-West Pipeline and navigating complex multinational relations to maintain global energy stability.