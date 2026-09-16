Pentagon's Orbital Arsenal: A New Era of Space Militarization

The U.S. has acknowledged operating orbital weapons as a strategy to deter aggressive activities by China and Russia. Recent statements by U.S. Space Force officials signal a shift toward openly discussing militarization in space. The move has drawn criticism from China and Russia, highlighting rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 03:16 IST
Pentagon's Orbital Arsenal: A New Era of Space Militarization
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The United States acknowledged its use of orbital weapons this week, marking a significant moment in the militarization of space aimed at countering alleged threats from China and Russia. U.S. Space Force Chief Douglas Schiess revealed the operation of on-orbit weapons capable of defending against space-enabled attacks at a Washington conference.

The U.S. Air Force Secretary, Troy Meink, reinforced this position, confirming America’s deployment of space control weapons to protect against adversary actions. These announcements reflect the U.S. government’s increased transparency about its military capabilities in space, which analysts like Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation attribute to a broader trend.

China and Russia have criticized the U.S. admission, arguing it risks an arms race in outer space. The geopolitical competition involves the world’s top space powers, who have long jockeyed to develop satellite and spacecraft technologies for both defense and potential offensive measures.

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