Heathrow Expansion on Collision Course With UK's Climate Goals

The UK faces a challenging hurdle as it seeks to expand London's Heathrow Airport while adhering to its ambitious climate goals. According to the Climate Change Committee's latest advice, achieving both may be impossible without airlines taking full responsibility for their emissions.

Last year, the Labour government endorsed construction of a third runway, citing economic benefits. However, the committee's recent report highlights that under current policies, such expansion conflicts with Britain's target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Nigel Topping, Chair of the CCC, emphasized the need for legislative steps, urging the government to mandate the aviation industry to cut emissions. Airlines have pledged net-zero by 2050, but sustainable aviation fuels currently play a minimal role, and carbon removal technology is underdeveloped. The committee advises a strategic 25-year plan for aviation decarbonization.