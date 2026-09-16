New Revelations Emerge in Attempted Trump Assassination Case

New information has surfaced regarding the 2024 attempted assassination of Donald Trump, revealing the shooter used the alias Bob Dole for deliveries and increased his rifle's capacity using Amazon purchases. Recently discovered documents suggest no political motivation. The claims were followed by Trump's unverified allegation of a Democrat plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 04:31 IST
New Revelations Emerge in Attempted Trump Assassination Case

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the FBI uncovered significant new details about the individual who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania in 2024. While precise details were withheld, Blanche revealed these discoveries pertain to the shooter's past and background, greatly aiding the ongoing investigation.

An expert with access to the newly revealed documents noted that the shooter received deliveries under the name Bob Dole and ordered components from Amazon to upgrade his firearm. Moreover, an anonymous benefactor covered the cost of the gunman's cremation following his death by a Secret Service sniper, a development his family found unexpected.

Speculation about the shooter's motives remains unconfirmed, although investigations indicate he acted independently. Meanwhile, Trump reignited political controversy by alleging a Democrat plot against him, despite the lack of any corroborating evidence. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom Trump criticized over his handling of the incident, remains under scrutiny in this high-profile case.

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