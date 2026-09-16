South Korean Workers Challenge US in Hyundai Plant Raid Saga

Over 300 South Korean workers detained in a U.S. raid on a Hyundai electric car manufacturing plant in Georgia are launching challenges against the U.S. government, reported CNN on Tuesday.

The September raid at the Hyundai-LG battery project saw the arrest of primarily South Korean nationals. Administrative claims, a prerequisite for a possible federal lawsuit, have started with nine federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Departments of Justice and Labor, according to CNN citing the claimants' lawyer.

The raid was described as the largest single-site enforcement operation conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, with disturbing images of shackled workers making headlines in South Korea. Hyundai has not yet commented on the matter.