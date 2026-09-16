Record Oil Flow Through Gulf Reaches 18 Million Barrels

The U.S. Energy Secretary announced that oil flow through the Gulf has reached pre-conflict levels, with 18 million barrels released. This marks a significant rise in oil output from the Persian Gulf, according to Chris Wright in a recent interview with Fox News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:26 IST
Record Oil Flow Through Gulf Reaches 18 Million Barrels
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According to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the oil flow through the Gulf has surged to record levels, reaching 18 million barrels. This development signifies a return to pre-conflict output levels from the Persian Gulf.

Wright confirmed these figures during an interview with Fox News, highlighting the strategic significance of this milestone.

The increased oil flow underscores the Gulf's vital role in global energy markets and highlights the region's stability and production capability.

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