India's Oil Import Tax Revisions to Curb Inflation

India, aiming to control food inflation during peak festival season, plans to lower import taxes on vegetable oils. This reduction could boost domestic consumption and support international markets. The government aims to balance consumer needs and farmer interests amid geopolitical and environmental challenges affecting global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:35 IST
India's Oil Import Tax Revisions to Curb Inflation
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As the festive season begins, India, the largest importer of vegetable oils, is considering lowering import taxes to mitigate rising food inflation, according to government and industry sources. This move could stimulate consumption during celebrations, thereby influencing international oil futures.

India relies on imports for two-thirds of its vegetable oil demand, sourcing mainly from Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina, Russia, and Ukraine. Prices escalated due to geopolitical tensions and climate-related disruptions, prompting the government to protect consumers while safeguarding local farmers.

With inflation accelerating in August, a 5% reduction in basic import duty is under consideration to maintain local soybean prices above support levels. However, reducing import duties may elevate prices in exporting countries, potentially complicating price management strategies.

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