India's Oil Import Tax Revisions to Curb Inflation

As the festive season begins, India, the largest importer of vegetable oils, is considering lowering import taxes to mitigate rising food inflation, according to government and industry sources. This move could stimulate consumption during celebrations, thereby influencing international oil futures.

India relies on imports for two-thirds of its vegetable oil demand, sourcing mainly from Malaysia, Indonesia, Argentina, Russia, and Ukraine. Prices escalated due to geopolitical tensions and climate-related disruptions, prompting the government to protect consumers while safeguarding local farmers.

With inflation accelerating in August, a 5% reduction in basic import duty is under consideration to maintain local soybean prices above support levels. However, reducing import duties may elevate prices in exporting countries, potentially complicating price management strategies.