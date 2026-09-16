Major U.S. Oil Investment Set to Transform Venezuelan Energy Sector

A significant shift in the oil industry landscape is imminent as a major U.S. oil producer prepares to announce a pivotal investment in Venezuela, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who disclosed the information to Fox News.

Foreign oil entities are adapting joint ventures and establishing production sharing contracts in Venezuela in response to sweeping energy reforms. Primarily U.S.-based firms are encouraged to engage in development projects, spurred by a Washington-backed $100 billion reconstruction plan for the sector.

Continental Resources, stationed in Oklahoma City and led by billionaire Harold Hamm, is anticipated to unveil a substantial deal in the nation during the G20 energy summit in Houston. Concurrently, Denarius Holding Group has secured a 20-year agreement for Venezuelan oil operations.