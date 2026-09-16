Narrow Victory: Sweden's Political Shift

Sweden's centre-left opposition, led by Magdalena Andersson, narrowly triumphed over the incumbent right-wing bloc, securing 175 seats in the Riksdag. The election saw just a 26,169-vote difference between the blocs, with late ballots still being counted. A change in government seems imminent, indicating a pivotal political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:38 IST
Narrow Victory: Sweden's Political Shift
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In a tightly contested parliamentary election, Sweden's centre-left opposition, spearheaded by Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats, has achieved a marginal victory over the reigning right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

According to public broadcaster SVT, the opposition has secured 175 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, with merely 1% of districts yet to report. The narrow victory came with only 26,169 votes separating the two political groups.

While the counting of late incoming ballots from home and overseas continues, the likelihood of a dramatic turnaround in results is slight, solidifying the opposition's position for leadership and signaling a significant political transition in Sweden.

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