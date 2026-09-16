Narrow Victory: Sweden's Political Shift

In a tightly contested parliamentary election, Sweden's centre-left opposition, spearheaded by Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats, has achieved a marginal victory over the reigning right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

According to public broadcaster SVT, the opposition has secured 175 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, with merely 1% of districts yet to report. The narrow victory came with only 26,169 votes separating the two political groups.

While the counting of late incoming ballots from home and overseas continues, the likelihood of a dramatic turnaround in results is slight, solidifying the opposition's position for leadership and signaling a significant political transition in Sweden.