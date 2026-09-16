Meloni Reaffirms Commitment Amid Speculation of Snap Elections

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has affirmed her intention to remain in office until the end of the legislature, despite rumors of potential early elections. Her government, currently the longest-serving in post-war Italy, faces competition from the new far-right movement National Future, led by Roberto Vannacci.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:18 IST
Meloni Reaffirms Commitment Amid Speculation of Snap Elections
Giorgia Meloni

In the face of swirling rumors, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reassured the public on Wednesday of her determination to remain in office until the end of the legislature.

Speaking at a news conference, Meloni emphasized the stability achieved under her government, which is marked as the longest-serving administration in post-war Italy. However, challenges loom as support for a newly-emerging far-right party, National Future, led by Roberto Vannacci, grows, sparking speculation about potential early elections.

Despite recent turmoil within her coalition, prime evidences being a failed amendment linked to electoral reform, Meloni expressed confidence, asserting her governance would continue thanks to her solid majority alongside allies from the League and Forza Italia.

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