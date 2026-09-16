Alexander Ovechkin, renowned NHL goal scorer, was featured in a political campaign ad for Russia's United Russia party, supported by President Vladimir Putin, while at home over the summer, according to the Washington Capitals.

A study revealed that the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could significantly boost the local economy by generating up to $40.6 billion and creating thousands of jobs throughout the region.

In other sports news, Lionel Messi will make a farewell appearance for Argentina in October, while the Atlanta Braves secured a win over the Chicago Cubs thanks to home runs by Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Drake Baldwin.