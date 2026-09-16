Sports Highlights: From Ovechkin's Political Cameo to LA28's Billion-Dollar Potential
Current sports news includes Alexander Ovechkin's appearance in a political campaign ad for United Russia, LA28's potential $40.6 billion economic impact, Lionel Messi's farewell match for Argentina, and the Atlanta Braves' victory over the Chicago Cubs led by home runs from Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Drake Baldwin.
Alexander Ovechkin, renowned NHL goal scorer, was featured in a political campaign ad for Russia's United Russia party, supported by President Vladimir Putin, while at home over the summer, according to the Washington Capitals.
A study revealed that the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could significantly boost the local economy by generating up to $40.6 billion and creating thousands of jobs throughout the region.
In other sports news, Lionel Messi will make a farewell appearance for Argentina in October, while the Atlanta Braves secured a win over the Chicago Cubs thanks to home runs by Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Drake Baldwin.
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