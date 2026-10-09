Women on the Frontline: Why 2026’s Environmental Summits Must Deliver Gender Justice

The damage caused by climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution reaches into people's homes, workplaces and communities, but the burden is far from evenly shared. Women, girls and gender-diverse people face particular risks as environmental pressures deepen existing inequalities and make everyday life less secure.

A livelihood threatened by environmental destruction can also mean greater uncertainty around health, personal safety and the resources needed to recover from a disaster. UN Women's message for 2026 places those lived experiences at the centre of the global environmental agenda, calling for decisions that connect the protection of the planet with the rights of people whose needs are too often overlooked.

Three global summits carry a shared responsibility

Three major Conferences of the Parties under the Rio Conventions make 2026 an important opportunity to turn commitments on gender equality into practical environmental action. The calendar brings COP17 on desertification to Mongolia in August, COP17 on biodiversity to Armenia in October, and COP31 on climate change to Türkiye in November.

Each gathering addresses a different environmental challenge, creating opportunities for governments to connect their responses and recognise that land degradation, biodiversity loss and climate change affect many of the same communities. These meetings take place against a backdrop of escalating conflicts, attacks on women's rights and environmental degradation, with growing consequences for economies, public health and progress towards equality.

Environmental damage puts rights and livelihoods under pressure

The climate crisis threatens progress on human rights and sustainable development because its effects are shaped by inequalities that already influence people's access to security and opportunity. For women and girls, the risks reach across livelihoods, health and safety, making gender equality a necessary part of environmental policy rather than a separate concern. A response that takes those realities seriously must address what people need during climate and environmental disasters, as well as the support they require through recovery.

Women and girls in frontline communities must have meaningful opportunities to shape those decisions, with their experiences and rights informing how resources are allocated and how resilience is strengthened. A just transition means moving away from economies and societies dependent on fossil fuels and harmful environmental practices, with greater sustainability and gender equality built into that change. The practical priorities include decent work for women and men in green and blue economies, alongside financing that reaches women's organisations and grassroots groups.

Making those commitments meaningful requires attention to who benefits from new opportunities and whether communities have the support needed to rebuild after environmental disasters. The promise of a more sustainable economy should be reflected in secure livelihoods, accessible opportunities and recovery efforts that respond to women's and girls' needs.

Gender commitments need resources and a place in decisions

UN Women is working with partners and allies, including the Rio Convention women and gender constituencies, to promote inclusive and equitable gender action plans that strengthen implementation across the three conventions. The organisation's 2026 agenda includes launching the Progress of the World's Women report on gender equality and climate change, and continuing to update its Gender Equality and Climate Policy Scorecard, which assesses climate policies across 67 countries for their responsiveness to gender concerns. These efforts highlight how environmental commitments translate into resilience and empowerment for women and girls. Governments must make rights, lived experiences, and meaningful participation central to building a healthier, safer, and more equitable world.