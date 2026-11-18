The Asian Development Bank has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to help Armenia strengthen public finances, develop financial markets, and support private businesses. The financing backs the Resilient Economic and Fiscal Outcomes through Robust Markets program, known as REFORM. Better public financial management, stronger service delivery, and increased private investment are central to the program's support for the country.

Three subprograms planned for 2026–2028 will address how Armenia collects revenue, oversees state-owned enterprises, and supports competitive businesses. The reforms will improve tax and customs administration and strengthen the governance of publicly owned companies. Greater business transparency and competitiveness form another part of the effort to create stronger conditions for private sector development.

Environmental and biodiversity considerations will become part of fiscal and investment decisions, connecting economic management with the protection of natural resources. The program will support sustainable finance through updated legislation, investor protection policies, and new financing instruments. Agence Française de Développement is providing parallel cofinancing alongside ADB's loan, bringing another development partner into the reform effort.

Stronger Public Institutions Support Financial Resilience

ADB Country Director for Armenia Lyaziza Sabyrova described effective fiscal management and well-functioning financial markets as important foundations for sustainable economic growth. She said the program would strengthen public institutions, improve financial system efficiency, and advance private sector development. These changes are intended to support fiscal sustainability and strengthen Armenia's ability to withstand economic shocks.

Capital Market Reforms Strengthen the Framework for Investment

Updates to capital market legislation will support the development of deeper financial markets, addressing a central priority of the REFORM program. Investor protection policies will form part of that work, strengthening the framework within which investment takes place. The combination of market reforms and support for business transparency is intended to encourage private investment and a more competitive economy.

Sustainable Finance Connects Investment With Broader Priorities

Green, social, and sustainability financing instruments will be developed as part of the program's work to expand sustainable finance. Their development will accompany changes that bring environmental and biodiversity considerations into public financial and investment decisions. This approach connects Armenia's fiscal and market reforms with its broader priorities for sustainable growth and economic resilience.